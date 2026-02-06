Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04. 3,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2847 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association is the principal banking subsidiary of Zions Bancorporation, Inc, a financial services organization headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Chartered in 1873, the bank has grown through strategic acquisitions and an expanded branch network to serve a diverse customer base. As a nationally chartered institution regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the FDIC, Zions National Association plays a central role in delivering banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial and retail banking, including deposit accounts, lending solutions and treasury management services.

