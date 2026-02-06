Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04. 3,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2847 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association is the principal banking subsidiary of Zions Bancorporation, Inc, a financial services organization headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Chartered in 1873, the bank has grown through strategic acquisitions and an expanded branch network to serve a diverse customer base. As a nationally chartered institution regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the FDIC, Zions National Association plays a central role in delivering banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and government entities.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial and retail banking, including deposit accounts, lending solutions and treasury management services.

