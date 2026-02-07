a16z Perennial Management L.P. Takes Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 549,528 shares of company stock worth $41,051,826 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages and the analyst consensus are bullish (average "Buy" rating and recent price‑target raises), giving the stock near‑term support ahead of Q4 results.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

KO opened at $79.12 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $63.27 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $340.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

