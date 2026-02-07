Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) versus PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Head-To-Head Analysis

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Volatility and Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -15.10% -8.71% -6.77% Accel Entertainment 3.34% 27.51% 6.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Accel Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $289.43 million 0.25 -$28.69 million ($0.29) -1.95 Accel Entertainment $1.23 billion 0.76 $35.25 million $0.50 22.61

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PLAYSTUDIOS and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 2 1 2 0 2.00 Accel Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 252.86%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.