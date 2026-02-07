AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as high as C$2.13. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 6,956 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The company has a market cap of C$82.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.02.

AKITA is a premier Canadian oil and gas drilling contractor with a fleet of 32 drilling rigs. AKITA provides contract drilling services through two geographical segments: Canada and the United States (“US”). AKITA’s US fleet is supported out of its operations base in Midland, Texas and is comprised of 13 high specification AC triple rigs, one high specification AC double rig and one DC triple rig, primarily serving the Permian Basin, which is the most active basin in the US and currently supports approximately half of all US land drilling.

