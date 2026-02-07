Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in PVH Corp. $PVH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 311,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PVH were worth $26,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,407,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,070 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PVH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,072,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 31.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,059,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 255,755 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 79.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,778,000 after buying an additional 245,740 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH opened at $66.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $89.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 10.850-11.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

