American Tower Corporation $AMT Position Decreased by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lowered its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $235,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 485.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

American Tower Trading Down 0.0%

American Tower stock opened at $171.46 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.79.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

