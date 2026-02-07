Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $6.7442. Aspen Pharmacare shares last traded at $6.7442, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Durban, South Africa. Founded in 1997 by Stephen Saad and Gus Attridge, Aspen has grown from a regional generic drug producer into a global specialist in branded and generic medicines. The company is publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and its American depositary receipts trade over‐the‐counter under the symbol APNHY.

Aspen’s core business encompasses the development, manufacture and distribution of a broad portfolio of injectable and oral pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.