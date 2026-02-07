ATS (NYSE:ATS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get ATS alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATS. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of ATS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ATS from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ATS in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATS

ATS Stock Up 1.8%

ATS stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ATS has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. ATS had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $553.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATS in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ATS during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATS in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.