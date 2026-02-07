Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Auna alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Auna from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Auna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Auna in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Auna

Auna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUNA opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.26. Auna has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.24.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Auna had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 4.40%.The company had revenue of $322.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that Auna will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auna

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Auna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Auna during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Auna during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Auna during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Auna

(Get Free Report)

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna’s organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.