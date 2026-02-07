Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.01 Billion Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,229,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,011,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE JPM opened at $322.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average of $307.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

