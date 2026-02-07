BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.4545.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $174,703.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,283.21. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 24.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 575,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after buying an additional 113,974 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,121,000. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 45.5% in the second quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $50.95 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.14%.The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

