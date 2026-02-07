Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 115,084 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 115,084 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fluor alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,400,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth $205,080,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth $85,327,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,507,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,289,000 after buying an additional 1,180,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fluor by 90.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,586,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 755,337 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $47.04 on Friday. Fluor Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Fluor had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fluor

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company’s core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor’s diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.