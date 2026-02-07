BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 39,479 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 202.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,990 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,479 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,305,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $593,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $791,317,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,535,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $354,247,000 after purchasing an additional 431,419 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 17.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,735,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,022,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $220,680,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Western Digital news, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $277,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,524.46. This represents a 31.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,522 shares of company stock worth $17,661,708. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Up 8.6%

NASDAQ WDC opened at $282.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.80. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $296.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.