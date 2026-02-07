BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 9,265 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 258.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,708,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,735,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $324,689,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,266,000 after buying an additional 90,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Insulet from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Insulet from $366.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

PODD stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. Insulet Corporation has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $354.88.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.76%.The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

