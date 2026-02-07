Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:BXSL opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.41. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $358.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.55 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 107,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,011,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Blackstone Credit, the credit-oriented business of Blackstone Inc Launched in May 2020, BXSL seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund raises capital from institutional and retail investors and deploys it into a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans and other credit instruments.

The fund’s principal investment focus is on first-lien senior secured loans and unitranche debt extended to middle-market companies across North America.

