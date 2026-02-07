Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.10 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 676306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, January 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIP

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 191.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.