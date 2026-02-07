Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bullish from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bullish from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bullish from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bullish in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bullish from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Bullish Stock Performance

NYSE BLSH opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 1,370.50. The company has a current ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 36.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bullish has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter. Bullish had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.Bullish’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLSH. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullish in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bullish in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bullish in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bullish during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullish during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Bullish News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Positive Sentiment: High-profile buying lifted demand — Cathie Wood’s Ark-related activity added shares to its crypto exposure after the earnings release, signaling institutional confidence that likely supported the rally. Cathie Wood Loads Up On Bullish After Earnings

High-profile buying lifted demand — Cathie Wood’s Ark-related activity added shares to its crypto exposure after the earnings release, signaling institutional confidence that likely supported the rally. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt trimmed its price target from $52 to $39 but kept a “buy” rating — the maintained buy stance from a sell‑side firm provides tactical support despite a lower PT. Rosenblatt Price Target Note

Rosenblatt trimmed its price target from $52 to $39 but kept a “buy” rating — the maintained buy stance from a sell‑side firm provides tactical support despite a lower PT. Neutral Sentiment: Company reported strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue rose ~67.6% year-over-year and Bullish published January monthly metrics — revenue strength and improving volumes are constructive, even as profitability is under pressure. Bullish Q4 Results (Business Wire)

Company reported strong top-line growth: Q4 revenue rose ~67.6% year-over-year and Bullish published January monthly metrics — revenue strength and improving volumes are constructive, even as profitability is under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Big EPS miss and GAAP loss weighed on sentiment — Bullish reported ($3.73) EPS versus a $0.16 consensus and posted a GAAP loss driven by digital‑asset writedowns, creating headline risk and volatility. Earnings Summary & Transcript

Big EPS miss and GAAP loss weighed on sentiment — Bullish reported ($3.73) EPS versus a $0.16 consensus and posted a GAAP loss driven by digital‑asset writedowns, creating headline risk and volatility. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $42 to $41 and moved to “neutral” — that downgrade reduces the conviction among some institutional and quant investors, even though the PT still sits above the current share price. JPMorgan Price Target Note

JPMorgan lowered its price target from $42 to $41 and moved to “neutral” — that downgrade reduces the conviction among some institutional and quant investors, even though the PT still sits above the current share price. Negative Sentiment: Coverage highlighting “significant losses, modest growth” underscores continued profitability concerns and may keep downside pressure until writedowns stabilize. Crowdfund Insider: Losses & Growth

Bullish Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm’s stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

Featured Articles

