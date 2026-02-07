Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Cadre alerts:

CDRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities upgraded Cadre to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Cadre from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDRE

Cadre Price Performance

CDRE stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Cadre has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.33%.Cadre’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 86,903 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,389,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,129,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,042,271. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the 3rd quarter worth $70,205,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the third quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cadre during the second quarter valued at about $3,731,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 578,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,743,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,373,000 after purchasing an additional 213,298 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm’s platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.