Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.6111.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.
Shares of CZR stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.
The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.
