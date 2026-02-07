Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.6111.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 29.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,193,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,622,000 after buying an additional 3,716,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,604,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,274,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,924 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35,370.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,464,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7,760.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,883,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.03. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah’s by William F.

