Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price objective on Calix in a report on Friday, January 30th. Roth Mkm set a $85.00 price objective on Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 304.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 176,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 26.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Calix by 9.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.77 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. Calix has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

