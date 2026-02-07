Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Calix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Calix Stock Up 5.0%

NYSE CALX opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58. Calix has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. Calix had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Calix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Calix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,463,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,409,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Calix by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,212,000 after buying an additional 868,987 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Calix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,077,000 after buying an additional 152,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 14.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 913,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,600,000 after buying an additional 117,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

