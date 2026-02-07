Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,233 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000. Microsoft makes up 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 52,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,340,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.0% during the third quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,215 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 23.4% in the third quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $401.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Microsoft from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total value of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,620.48. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.