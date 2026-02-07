Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,225 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.3%

CM opened at $96.74 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

