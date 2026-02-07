Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Natl Bk Canada cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

