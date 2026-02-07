Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.5625.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Key Stories Impacting Carrier Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,304,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,950,000 after buying an additional 360,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Carrier Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several major brokers raised targets and kept favorable ratings, signaling buyside optimism and supporting upside. Highlights: Baird raised its target to $72 and kept an outperform rating. Baird Raises PT

Several major brokers raised targets and kept favorable ratings, signaling buyside optimism and supporting upside. Highlights: Baird raised its target to $72 and kept an outperform rating. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its target to $74 and maintained an outperform, and Goldman Sachs also lifted its target to $74 and kept a buy — both imply mid‑teens upside vs. recent levels. RBC Raises PT Goldman Raises PT

RBC raised its target to $74 and maintained an outperform, and Goldman Sachs also lifted its target to $74 and kept a buy — both imply mid‑teens upside vs. recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Baird/RBC/Goldman’s moves reflect confidence in non‑residential end markets (notably data centers and aftermarket), which analysts cite as durable growth drivers.

Baird/RBC/Goldman’s moves reflect confidence in non‑residential end markets (notably data centers and aftermarket), which analysts cite as durable growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Carrier highlighted plans for ~50% data‑center revenue growth in 2026 and reiterated margin expansion, buybacks and free cash flow generation — positives for medium‑term earnings power but partially offset by soft residential demand. Data Center Growth

Carrier highlighted plans for ~50% data‑center revenue growth in 2026 and reiterated margin expansion, buybacks and free cash flow generation — positives for medium‑term earnings power but partially offset by soft residential demand. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release and investor materials show strong cash flow and ~$3.7B returned to shareholders in 2025, supporting buyback-led EPS support. Company PR

Company press release and investor materials show strong cash flow and ~$3.7B returned to shareholders in 2025, supporting buyback-led EPS support. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed: adjusted EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus $0.36 and revenue ~$4.84B vs. ~$5.05B — revenue and EPS were down year‑over‑year, prompting near‑term investor caution. Q4 Results

Q4 results missed: adjusted EPS of $0.34 vs. consensus $0.36 and revenue ~$4.84B vs. ~$5.05B — revenue and EPS were down year‑over‑year, prompting near‑term investor caution. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance below consensus: company issued EPS guidance of $2.80 (Street ~2.87) and revenue guide roughly $22.0B vs. Street ~$22.5B — a key driver of downward pressure after the print. Guidance Miss

FY‑2026 guidance below consensus: company issued EPS guidance of $2.80 (Street ~2.87) and revenue guide roughly $22.0B vs. Street ~$22.5B — a key driver of downward pressure after the print. Negative Sentiment: Street reaction to the miss was immediate: several outlets report shares fell on the results and guidance. Continued residential weakness remains the primary risk to near‑term revenue. Market Reaction

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.4%

Carrier Global stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Carrier Global has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.