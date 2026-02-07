Centene (NYSE:CNC) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Centene and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Centene from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.81.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $38.46 on Friday. Centene has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $66.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,396,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,768,000 after buying an additional 869,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $1,435,997,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,186,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,654,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,547,000 after purchasing an additional 279,637 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

