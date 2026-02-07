Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.6667.

CHRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $99.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Chord Energy during the third quarter worth about $91,434,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy by 6,714.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 709,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,675,000 after buying an additional 698,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 210.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,110,000 after buying an additional 497,789 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 186.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,801,000 after buying an additional 326,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,705,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,441,000 after acquiring an additional 282,746 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $116.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD), formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

