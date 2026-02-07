Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $294.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.16.

Shares of CI stock opened at $292.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 115.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Cigna reported adjusted EPS of $8.08 and revenue of $72.5B, both above consensus, driven by Evernorth growth and higher specialty volumes; investors are rewarding the beat and evidence of durable revenue momentum. Cigna Q4 Highlights

Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Cigna reported adjusted EPS of $8.08 and revenue of $72.5B, both above consensus, driven by Evernorth growth and higher specialty volumes; investors are rewarding the beat and evidence of durable revenue momentum. Positive Sentiment: FTC settlement over insulin pricing reduces regulatory overhang and includes commitments to change PBM pricing practices — this removes a major legal uncertainty and may support multiple expansion. FTC Settlement Coverage

FTC settlement over insulin pricing reduces regulatory overhang and includes commitments to change PBM pricing practices — this removes a major legal uncertainty and may support multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.56 (3.3% increase), a modest buyback/dividend-friendly signal that supports income investors. Dividend Announcement

Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.56 (3.3% increase), a modest buyback/dividend-friendly signal that supports income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price target moves are mixed — Leerink raised its PT to $297 but kept a “market perform” rating, while RBC trimmed its PT to $333 but maintained an “outperform” view; these moves show cautious optimism but limited near-term upside consensus. Leerink PT Change RBC PT Change

Analyst price target moves are mixed — Leerink raised its PT to $297 but kept a “market perform” rating, while RBC trimmed its PT to $333 but maintained an “outperform” view; these moves show cautious optimism but limited near-term upside consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Evernorth and specialty volumes are growth drivers cited on the call — supportive for revenue mix and long-term profit potential, though investors will watch margin dynamics. Evernorth Growth Coverage

Evernorth and specialty volumes are growth drivers cited on the call — supportive for revenue mix and long-term profit potential, though investors will watch margin dynamics. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance slightly below some Street expectations — Cigna set FY 2026 EPS guidance at at least $30.25, a touch under consensus and accompanied by commentary about ongoing medical-cost and margin pressure; this tempered the upside from the quarter for some investors. Guidance Miss Coverage

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

