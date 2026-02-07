Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clarivate

Clarivate Trading Up 3.8%

Insider Activity at Clarivate

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,000. This represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bar Veinstein sold 309,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,159,033.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 848,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,553.14. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter worth about $41,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters’ Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.