Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Clorox from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $117.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. Clorox has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $159.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 383.01%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.13 per share, for a total transaction of $416,520.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,690. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Clorox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.