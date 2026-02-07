CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 5.5%

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.84.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 31,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $1,319,745.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,932.74. This trade represents a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 48,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $2,006,944.60. Following the sale, the executive owned 671,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,694,392.08. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,378 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 353.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

