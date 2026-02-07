Comparing MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) and Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwest Gas and MDU Resources Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Gas $5.11 billion 1.17 $198.82 million $6.42 12.95 MDU Resources Group $1.88 billion 2.21 $281.11 million $0.83 24.48

Risk and Volatility

MDU Resources Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southwest Gas. Southwest Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDU Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Southwest Gas has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southwest Gas and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Gas 11.59% 6.78% 2.25% MDU Resources Group 10.15% 7.00% 2.72%

Dividends

Southwest Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Southwest Gas pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MDU Resources Group pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MDU Resources Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Southwest Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Southwest Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southwest Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southwest Gas and MDU Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Gas 0 2 5 1 2.88 MDU Resources Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

Southwest Gas presently has a consensus target price of $87.40, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. MDU Resources Group has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. Given Southwest Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Southwest Gas is more favorable than MDU Resources Group.

Summary

Southwest Gas beats MDU Resources Group on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2023, it had 2,226,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas for residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming; and supplies related value-added services. The Pipeline segment provides natural gas transportation and underground storage services through a regulated pipeline system primarily in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions; and cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Services segment offers electrical and mechanical contracting services, including the construction and maintenance of electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, mechanical piping, and services; transmission and distribution contracting services, comprise construction and maintenance of overhead and underground electrical, and gas and communication infrastructure; and manufactures and supplies transmission and distribution lines construction equipment and tools. It serves manufacturing, commercial, industrial, transportation, institutional, and renewable and government customers, as well as utilities. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

