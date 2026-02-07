Concord Wealth Partners Sells 8,205 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Signed a memorandum with Xcel to deliver generation solutions and enable large loads across Xcel’s territories — supports demand growth and long‑term renewable/large‑load opportunities. Read More.

Signed a memorandum with Xcel to deliver generation solutions and enable large loads across Xcel’s territories — supports demand growth and long‑term renewable/large‑load opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Targeting AI data‑center growth via partnerships — positions NextEra to capture high‑margin, large electricity loads that can meaningfully expand renewables/contracted demand. Read More.

Targeting AI data‑center growth via partnerships — positions NextEra to capture high‑margin, large electricity loads that can meaningfully expand renewables/contracted demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: NextEra Energy Capital Holdings issued $1.3B of long‑term debentures — raises capital to fund project builds and provides balance‑sheet flexibility for growth execution. Read More.

NextEra Energy Capital Holdings issued $1.3B of long‑term debentures — raises capital to fund project builds and provides balance‑sheet flexibility for growth execution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Positive analyst/media coverage highlighting NextEra’s dual regulated/renewables model may support investor interest and justify a premium valuation over peers. Read More.

Positive analyst/media coverage highlighting NextEra’s dual regulated/renewables model may support investor interest and justify a premium valuation over peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Updated FY‑2025 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance: FY25 3.620–3.700 vs. consensus ~3.690; FY26 3.920–4.020 vs. consensus ~4.000 — guidance is generally in line with Street expectations, so it mainly frames near‑term earnings visibility rather than shocking the market.

Updated FY‑2025 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance: FY25 3.620–3.700 vs. consensus ~3.690; FY26 3.920–4.020 vs. consensus ~4.000 — guidance is generally in line with Street expectations, so it mainly frames near‑term earnings visibility rather than shocking the market. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains skewed toward Buy/Moderate Buy with an average target near the low‑$90s, keeping expectations elevated but not uniformly bullish.

Analyst coverage remains skewed toward Buy/Moderate Buy with an average target near the low‑$90s, keeping expectations elevated but not uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Two senior executives sold sizable blocks of stock on Feb 4 (Charles Sieving: 30,000 shares; Ronald R. Reagan: 18,620 shares) — large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if routine. SEC filings: Read More. Read More.

Two senior executives sold sizable blocks of stock on Feb 4 (Charles Sieving: 30,000 shares; Ronald R. Reagan: 18,620 shares) — large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if routine. SEC filings: Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Scrapped Wyoming wind project amid political/permitting headwinds — highlights regulatory/policy risk and the potential for lost near‑term project pipeline. Read More.

Scrapped Wyoming wind project amid political/permitting headwinds — highlights regulatory/policy risk and the potential for lost near‑term project pipeline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Renewed commentary that NEE may be “overvalued” could damp momentum if investors rotate to cheaper alternatives; valuation remains a focal risk.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 204,586 shares of company stock worth $17,474,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.