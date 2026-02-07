Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

View Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Corteva by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $2,350,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.