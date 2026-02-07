Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Coursera alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COUR

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $5.94 on Friday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $988.42 million, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $65,997.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 237,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,054.76. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $4,617,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,435,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,652,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Coursera by 967.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 197,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,667 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Coursera

Here are the key news stories impacting Coursera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings with sizable price targets — Needham keeps a Buy with a $10 PT and Telsey keeps an Outperform with a $14 PT, signaling institutional confidence in upside from current levels. Needham Buy $10 Telsey Outperform $14

Analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings with sizable price targets — Needham keeps a Buy with a $10 PT and Telsey keeps an Outperform with a $14 PT, signaling institutional confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $805M–$815M (above consensus ~$798M) and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates — this shows top‑line acceleration assumptions tied to the Udemy deal and AI product initiatives. Press Release

Management raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $805M–$815M (above consensus ~$798M) and issued Q1 revenue guidance above estimates — this shows top‑line acceleration assumptions tied to the Udemy deal and AI product initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a $805M–$815M 2026 revenue target and said the Udemy merger plus AI work will accelerate platform evolution — strategic M&A and AI adoption are being presented as drivers of future growth. Coursera outlines $805M-$815M target

Company outlined a $805M–$815M 2026 revenue target and said the Udemy merger plus AI work will accelerate platform evolution — strategic M&A and AI adoption are being presented as drivers of future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue of $196.9M topped estimates (~$191.8M) and revenue grew ~9.9% YoY, but EPS of $0.06 simply met expectations — decent top‑line strength, mixed bottom‑line. Q4 Results

Q4 revenue of $196.9M topped estimates (~$191.8M) and revenue grew ~9.9% YoY, but EPS of $0.06 simply met expectations — decent top‑line strength, mixed bottom‑line. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and analyst write‑ups are available for details on product cadence, Udemy integration timeline and margin assumptions — useful if you want to hear management tone and modeling details. Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and analyst write‑ups are available for details on product cadence, Udemy integration timeline and margin assumptions — useful if you want to hear management tone and modeling details. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain pressured: net margin stayed negative and EPS declined year‑over‑year (from $0.08 to $0.06). Analysts still model negative full‑year EPS, highlighting margin risk as Coursera invests for growth and integrates Udemy. Key Metrics vs Estimates

Profitability metrics remain pressured: net margin stayed negative and EPS declined year‑over‑year (from $0.08 to $0.06). Analysts still model negative full‑year EPS, highlighting margin risk as Coursera invests for growth and integrates Udemy. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market pieces flag margin pressure from the Udemy deal and potential dilution/costs — the market appears to be weighing growth prospects against near‑term profitability headwinds. Margin Pressure Discussion

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc (NYSE:COUR) operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera’s mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.