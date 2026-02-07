Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 6.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

CWK opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 27,940 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,821.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 264,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.