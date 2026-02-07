D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of DHI stock opened at $156.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,332.3% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

