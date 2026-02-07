Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get Ducommun alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ducommun from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE DCO opened at $121.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.05. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $123.87.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.41 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $185,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 65,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,879.34. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.