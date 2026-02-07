Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 6.6%

Dycom Industries stock opened at $401.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $402.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $356.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.75%.Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

