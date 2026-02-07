Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EFXT. Raymond James Financial downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Enerflex had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Enerflex by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

