Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.40. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at $2.3860, with a volume of 56,198 shares.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESVIF

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Calgary-based oilfield services company specializing in contract drilling and well-servicing solutions for the global energy industry. Through its fleet of land rigs and ancillary service equipment, Ensign delivers turnkey drilling operations, including vertical, directional and horizontal drilling, as well as completions support.

The company’s service offerings encompass a broad spectrum of well-intervention activities, such as coiled-tubing, snubbing, well testing, wireline, and production logging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.