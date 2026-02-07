Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $150.09 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,990,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,076 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $150,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $301,532,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 396,368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,568,000 after purchasing an additional 258,050 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 206.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

