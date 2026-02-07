Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.3333.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide Price Performance
EEFT stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $114.25.
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.
In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.
