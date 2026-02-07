Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.3333.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on EEFT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 248.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.