Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ECG has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

ECG stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95. Everus Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 3.84.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $986.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everus Construction Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Everus Construction Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Everus Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Featured Stories

