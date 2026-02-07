EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.8167.

Get EVgo alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on EVgo from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVgo

EVgo Stock Up 11.0%

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $994.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,976,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 45.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,958 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,165,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in EVgo by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 996,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EVgo by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,978,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 876,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo operates one of the largest public electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks in the United States, delivering direct current (DC) fast charging and Level 2 charging services to passenger vehicles and commercial fleets. The company’s charging stations are strategically located in urban centers, suburban shopping areas, workplace parking facilities, and along major highway corridors, enabling convenient access for EV drivers and promoting long-distance travel.

The company offers a suite of charging solutions, including subscription plans, pay-per-use options, and fleet charging services tailored to the needs of ride-hailing, delivery, and corporate vehicle fleets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.