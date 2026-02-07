Financial Comparison: Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) versus Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) and Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and Heartland BancCorp.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $2.46 billion 1.98 $474.78 million $2.77 10.61 Heartland BancCorp. $119.21 million 2.74 $20.26 million $9.76 16.39

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp.. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Associated Banc and Heartland BancCorp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 8 3 0 2.27 Heartland BancCorp. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Associated Banc presently has a consensus target price of $29.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.68%. Given Associated Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp..

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Heartland BancCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 19.31% 10.25% 1.07% Heartland BancCorp. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Associated Banc beats Heartland BancCorp. on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit. It also provides deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange solutions; fiduciary services, such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services; and investable funds solutions, including savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. In addition, the company offers deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Heartland BancCorp.

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

