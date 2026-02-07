Financial Contrast: SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) and SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and SoundThinking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 7.33% 13.94% 6.27% SoundThinking -10.44% -14.57% -7.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadre and SoundThinking”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $567.56 million 2.98 $36.13 million $1.12 37.17 SoundThinking $102.03 million 0.87 -$9.18 million ($0.84) -8.33

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than SoundThinking. SoundThinking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cadre has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundThinking has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of SoundThinking shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Cadre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of SoundThinking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cadre and SoundThinking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 1 0 4 2 3.00 SoundThinking 1 3 3 0 2.29

Cadre presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. SoundThinking has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given SoundThinking’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SoundThinking is more favorable than Cadre.

Summary

Cadre beats SoundThinking on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, the Department of Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratories, Waste Isolation Plant, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes. It offers ShotSpotter, an acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer, a law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder, an investigation management system; and ResourceRouter, a software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. The company was formerly known as ShotSpotter, Inc. and changed its name to SoundThinking, Inc. in April 2023. SoundThinking, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

