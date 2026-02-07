Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Position Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 53.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,492 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,305,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82,937 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 402,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 182,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after buying an additional 51,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 756,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,255,000 after buying an additional 622,809 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 117.39% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Evercore set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $88.00 price objective on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.46.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,693,666.70. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,210,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

