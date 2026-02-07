GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.00.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th.

NYSE:GE opened at $320.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $336.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $332.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.34.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 45,398 shares of company stock worth $13,837,171 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

